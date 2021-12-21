NWS keeps confirming tornadoes; total now at 15 in Minnesota

15 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota from December 15 outbreak
Make it 15 tornadoes that tore through woodland, farmsteads and towns during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of additional tornadoes on Sunday and six more on Monday. The nine additional confirmations were for tornadoes that touched down near the towns of Racine, Sumner, Homer, Money Creek, Rushford Village, Hayward, Myrtle and London.
From 1950-2020 the National Weather Service had never before confirmed a tornado anywhere in Minnesota, and there were only five confirmed twisters in Minnesota in 70 Novembers since 1950.
The NWS Twin Cities has not yet released details about specific wind speeds, duration and tornado width for the twisters near Hayward, London and Myrtle, but they have been rated EF0, EF1 and EF1, respectively.
Here are the specifics for the other 12 tornadoes.
Hartland (Freeborn County)
- Rating: EF2
- Max winds: 115 mph
- Distance: 2.17 miles
- Max width: 55 yards
Alden 1 (Freeborn County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 105 mph
- Distance: 3.62 miles
- Max width: 90 yards
Alden 2 (Freeborn County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 110 mph
- Distance: 3.3 miles
- Max width: 85 yards
Racine (Mower County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 115 mph
- Distance: 2.17 miles
- Max width: 55 yards
Sumner (Fillmore County)
- Rating: EF0
- Max winds: 85 mph
- Distance: 4.6 miles
- Max width: 80 yards
Carrolton (Fillmore County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 105 mph
- Distance: 1.8 miles
- Max width: 75 yards
Rushford Village (Fillmore County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 90 mph
- Distance: 4 miles
- Max width: 40 yards
Plainview area (Wabasha County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 93 mph
- Distance: 2.17 miles
- Max width: 55 yards
Money Creek (Houston County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 90 mph
- Distance: 7.4 miles
- Max width: 250 yards
Wyattville (Winona County)
- Rating: EF0
- Max winds: 85 mph
- Distance: 0.6 miles
- Max width: 40 yards
Homer (Winona County)
- Rating: EF1
- Max winds: 100 mph
- Distance: 2.4 miles
- Max width: 40 yards