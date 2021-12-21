NWS keeps confirming tornadoes; total now at 15 in Minnesota

Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
15 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota from December 15 outbreak
Publish date:

15 tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota from December 15 outbreak

See the full list of where tornadoes hit.
Author:

Credit: NWS La Crosse

See the full list of where tornadoes hit.

Make it 15 tornadoes that tore through woodland, farmsteads and towns during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. 

The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of additional tornadoes on Sunday and six more on Monday. The nine additional confirmations were for tornadoes that touched down near the towns of Racine, Sumner, Homer, Money Creek, Rushford Village, Hayward, Myrtle and London. 

From 1950-2020 the National Weather Service had never before confirmed a tornado anywhere in Minnesota, and there were only five confirmed twisters in Minnesota in 70 Novembers since 1950. 

The NWS Twin Cities has not yet released details about specific wind speeds, duration and tornado width for the twisters near Hayward, London and Myrtle, but they have been rated EF0, EF1 and EF1, respectively. 

Here are the specifics for the other 12 tornadoes. 

Hartland (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF2
  • Max winds: 115 mph
  • Distance: 2.17 miles
  • Max width: 55 yards

Alden 1 (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 105 mph
  • Distance: 3.62 miles
  • Max width: 90 yards

Alden 2 (Freeborn County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 110 mph
  • Distance: 3.3 miles
  • Max width: 85 yards

Racine (Mower County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 115 mph
  • Distance: 2.17 miles
  • Max width: 55 yards

Sumner (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 85 mph
  • Distance: 4.6 miles
  • Max width: 80 yards

Carrolton (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 105 mph
  • Distance: 1.8 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards

Rushford Village (Fillmore County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 90 mph
  • Distance: 4 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Plainview area (Wabasha County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 93 mph
  • Distance: 2.17 miles
  • Max width: 55 yards

Money Creek (Houston County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 90 mph
  • Distance: 7.4 miles
  • Max width: 250 yards

Wyattville (Winona County)

  • Rating: EF0
  • Max winds: 85 mph
  • Distance: 0.6 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Homer (Winona County)

  • Rating: EF1
  • Max winds: 100 mph
  • Distance: 2.4 miles
  • Max width: 40 yards

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-21 at 7.52.13 AM
MN News

NWS keeps confirming tornadoes; total now at 15 in Minnesota

See the full list of where tornadoes hit.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Police ID officers involved in shooting of man in Willmar

The 56-year-old was injured in the shooting.

US Navy Flickr - COVID hospital PPE nurse
MN Coronavirus

Wisconsin sounds the alarm over omicron

Its health department is calling on residents to take "immediate action" to prevent deaths.

Joel Eriksson Ek
MN Vikings

Stars add insult to Wild's injuries

A blowout loss in Dallas, handed Minnesota its fourth straight loss.

D.J. Wonnum
MN Vikings

Vikings move into final playoff spot with win over Bears

The Vikings got a win in Chicago, but it wasn't pretty.

north memorial morgue 1
MN Coronavirus

'Current reality': Refrigerator truck for bodies at Twin Cities hospital

Patients in emergency rooms around the state are waiting hours, or even days, to receive a higher level of care.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson among 3 Vikings named to Pro Bowl

The Vikings will be well represented in Las Vegas.

st. louis park carjacking
MN News

Teens charged in attempted carjackings at Lunds & Byerlys stores

The juvenile petitions reveal new details about the violent incidents.

mcdonalds drive-thru sign willis lam flickr
MN News

Teen at Twin Cities McDonald's saves choking customer

She noticed the customer "coughing profusely" and sprang into action.

goldfinch sculpture Donald Lipski Facebook
TV, Movies and The Arts

Photos: 12-foot songbird sculpture migrates to Twin Cities

The sculpture, installed last week, is perched atop a neighborhood sign.

Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears: 5 things you can count on

The Vikings return to their house of horrors on Monday night.

cochran park fountain goose statue sppd
MN News

Metal recycler solves mystery of St. Paul's stolen bronze goose

It's one of four geese that make up the 1926 piece, called "Indian hunter and his Dog."

Related

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

2 more tornadoes confirmed during historic outbreak

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

Screen Shot 2019-07-30 at 7.01.25 AM
MN Weather

6 tornadoes confirmed in July 28 severe outbreak in MN, WI

The strongest tornado hit near Silver Lake, Minnesota.

tornado damage
MN Weather

NWS confirms 4 tornadoes hit eastern Minnesota on Saturday

Two twisters struck around 1 a.m. Saturday, with the other two hitting later Saturday night.

uprooted tree in Burnsville
MN News

NWS: Tornadoes confirmed to have struck Apple Valley, Burnsville, Savage

A crazy night of storms may have included even more tornadoes.

tornado
MN Weather

5 tornadoes confirmed from Friday's storms, including 1 in Crystal

More tornadoes could be confirmed as damage surveys continue.

Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 8.28.52 AM
MN Weather

Damaging winds, tornadoes possible with 'rare weather setup' Wednesday

Ten days before Christmas and there could be tornadoes in Minnesota.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

At least 8 tornadoes reportedly touched down south of the Twin Cities

The weather service will conduct surveys to confirm possible tornado touchdowns.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
MN Weather

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.