NWS keeps confirming tornadoes; total now at 15 in Minnesota

Make it 15 tornadoes that tore through woodland, farmsteads and towns during the historic Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of additional tornadoes on Sunday and six more on Monday. The nine additional confirmations were for tornadoes that touched down near the towns of Racine, Sumner, Homer, Money Creek, Rushford Village, Hayward, Myrtle and London.

From 1950-2020 the National Weather Service had never before confirmed a tornado anywhere in Minnesota, and there were only five confirmed twisters in Minnesota in 70 Novembers since 1950.

The NWS Twin Cities has not yet released details about specific wind speeds, duration and tornado width for the twisters near Hayward, London and Myrtle, but they have been rated EF0, EF1 and EF1, respectively.

Here are the specifics for the other 12 tornadoes.

Hartland (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF2

Max winds: 115 mph

Distance: 2.17 miles

Max width: 55 yards

Alden 1 (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 105 mph

Distance: 3.62 miles

Max width: 90 yards

Alden 2 (Freeborn County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 110 mph

Distance: 3.3 miles

Max width: 85 yards

Racine (Mower County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 115 mph

Distance: 2.17 miles

Max width: 55 yards

Sumner (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 85 mph

Distance: 4.6 miles

Max width: 80 yards

Carrolton (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 105 mph

Distance: 1.8 miles

Max width: 75 yards

Rushford Village (Fillmore County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 90 mph

Distance: 4 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Plainview area (Wabasha County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 93 mph

Distance: 2.17 miles

Max width: 55 yards

Money Creek (Houston County)

Rating: EF1

Max winds: 90 mph

Distance: 7.4 miles

Max width: 250 yards

Wyattville (Winona County)

Rating: EF0

Max winds: 85 mph

Distance: 0.6 miles

Max width: 40 yards

Homer (Winona County)