January 1, 2022
15-year-old boy fatally shot on New Year's Eve in Minneapolis
It brings the homicide total in 2021 in Minneapolis to 95.
A 15-year-old boy became the 95th and final homicide victim in 2021 Minneapolis following a shooting on the city's Northside on New Year's Eve.

Minneapolis Police Department says its officers were called to a shooting in the area of 2400 Dupont Ave. N. at 4:30 p.m., with the 911 caller saying one male was down and another wounded male left the scene in a vehicle.

They found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound that ultimately proved fatal at the scene.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at North Memorial Hospital by private transport.

According to MPD, the two boys were walking when shots were fired from a vehicle, with the suspects having fled the scene by the time police arrived.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim will be identified in the coming days.

Anyone with information should called Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

