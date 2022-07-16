15-year-old missing from St. Paul is found safe

From the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center: "We are so thankful to report that 15 year old Lexi, missing from the Hamline Midway neighborhood of St Paul, was recovered safely. Thank you to those who shared the post and supported the family during this challenging time. We are always so thankful for safe recoveries."

Original story

An appeal has been issued to find a teenager who is missing from St. Paul.

Alexis "Lexi" Hevier, 15, went missing from the Hamline/Midway neighborhood on Thursday.

An appeal to find them has been issued via the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.

Lexi is described as being 5'5" and 120 lbs. with "a thin build." They have blonde hair, blue eyes, and scars on their legs, left arm, and stomach, as well as having their ears pieced three times on each side.

Per the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center: "Their phone has been turned off and money was left at home. Lexi's family is very worried."

A message was also issued via Lexi's parents: "We love you, Lexi and want you home safe."

Anyone with information should call St. Paul PD at 911 or at 651-291-1111.