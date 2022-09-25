Skip to main content
15-year-old Richfield football game shooting suspect arrested

A 16-year-old accused of instigating the altercation is also in custody.

Bring Me The News

Two arrests have been made in connection to the shooting that left two people injured near the high school football stadium during Friday night's varsity game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy. 

Richfield police announced Sunday that the suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy who is a current student at Richfield High School, was arrested late Saturday night in Richfield. 

Police also arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of "instigating the altercation." He is a former Richfield High School student and was arrested Saturday morning in Edina. 

Both are being held in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, with formal charges expected to be filed this week. 

The gunfire happened during the fourth quarter of the varsity football game, with two gunshots causing panic as players, coaches and fans fled in the opposite direction of the shots, which happened near the north end of the stadium near 70th Street, just west of a popular kids playground, Adventure Park. 

The shooting victims, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, are now recovering at their homes and in good condition, police said Sunday. 

The shots were reported at about 8:45 p.m., shortly after a school staffer informed an on-site police officer that "school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry [who] appeared to be waiting for the game to end."

That group was allegedly gathered northeast of the football field.

As the on-site officer was en route to the group, the officer heard two gunshots. 

The game was being livestreamed on Richfield High School's YouTube channel. The video has since been removed, though the moment the shots were fired remains viewable online. 

In an email to Richfield district families Saturday, Superintendent Steven Unowsky said the district was making plans for "increased security and support for our schools next week."

The suspects and victims have not been identified. 

