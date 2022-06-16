15-year-olds from Buffalo, Eden Prairie charged for carjacking

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly carjacking a 16-year-old girl and her younger sister in Golden Valley.

Police in Golden Valley say the carjacking happened Monday at about 8:37 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 1930 Douglas Drive North, where the 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister sat inside the 2018 Lexus RX when two boys approached, one of them showing a gun, and demanded she give them the keys.

That night, the stolen vehicle and a handgun was found in Bloomington, with police arresting four teenage boys, including the 15-year-old suspected of brandishing the gun during the carjacking.

The next day (Tuesday, June 14), a 15-year-old boy from Eden Prairie turned himself in to Golden Valley police. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree aggravated robbery, aiding and abetting.

The girls who were carjacked were not injured, police said.

Another carjacking took place earlier this month in Golden Valley during broad daylight at Theodore Wirth Golf Course, where masked individuals with a semi-automatic handguns stole a man's vehicle in what police called a "bold and aggressive" act.