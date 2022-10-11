1,500 University of Minnesota service workers vote in favor of strike

The union representing 1,500 service workers at the University of Minnesota have announced that they have voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of a strike.

The result of the strike authorization vote was announced by Teamsters Local 320 on Monday, with the union representing workers across numerous job classes across University of Minnesota campuses.

Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 320 Brian Aldes said 93% of workers voted in favor of the strike, saying in a press release that the U of M has "persistently refused to address workers' concerns, including chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and discriminatory employment practices."

Those voting to strike include service workers; janitors and custodial workers; buildings, grounds, and land care workers; waste and recycling workers; and lab animal attendants, among others.

"Today’s strike authorization should come as no surprise to UMN President Joan Gabel and the Board of Regents, who have done next to nothing to support their essential service workers and secure them livable wages and fair working conditions," said Aldes.

"Now, UMN has 10 days to come to the bargaining table ready to negotiate a fair contract and help lift their workforce out of poverty. If the University is unwilling to do that, then we’ll see them at the picket line."

