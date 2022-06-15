16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were carjacked while filling up their gas tank in Golden Valley.

Four other teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy from Buffalo who allegedly flashed a gun during the incident, were arrested in connection to the carjacking. The 15-year-old is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Police in Golden Valley say the carjacking happened Monday at about 8:37 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located at 1930 Douglas Drive North.

The 16-year-old victim told officers that she was pumping gas with her 14-year-old sister sitting inside the vehicle when two teenage boys approached her vehicle, with one of them showing a handgun. They demanded she hand over the keys to the 2018 Lexus RX she was driving.

The girls were not injured during the encounter, police said.

Two hours later, the car was found in Bloomington, along with a handgun. Four teenagers were arrested at that time, including the teen suspected of threatening the girls with the gun during the carjacking.

Another carjacking took place earlier this month in Golden Valley during broad daylight at Theodore Wirth Golf Course, where masked individuals with a semi-automatic handguns stole a man's vehicle in what police called a "bold and aggressive" act.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger had promised last month that federal agencies will "crack down" on carjackings with federal charges and prison time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.