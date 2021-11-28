16-year-old Apple Valley girl killed in ATV crash near Brainerd

A 16-year-old girl from Apple Valley was killed in an ATV crash near Brainerd on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, two ATVs were traveling near County Road 142 at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, each with two people on them.

One of the ATVs, carrying 16-year-old Isabella Brandt and an 18-year-old male driver was traveling east when it entered a valley and rolled.

Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Brandt and the driver were visiting the Brainerd area from Apple Valley for the Thanksgiving holiday,

The 18-year-old was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. His condition is not known.

The sheriff's office says neither occupant was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.