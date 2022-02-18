Skip to main content
16-year-old boy airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

16-year-old boy airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Pixabay

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

A 16-year-old boy had to be airlifted after he crashed a snowmobile in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the crash on the Kabustasa Trail in Portage Township at about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday 

The 16-year-old was riding on the trail with his family when he drove off the trail and crashed into the woods. First responders took him out of the woods to an ambulance, and he was then airlifted "to another undetermined location," the sheriff's office said. 

The boy's condition is not known. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 4.19.29 PM
MN Vikings

New Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell talks building a system around Kirk Cousins

O'Connell made his first press conference appearance as Vikings head coach Thursday.

hiking path woods forest pexels
Outdoors

Minnesota State Parks: The free admission days for 2022

The DNR offers 4 Free Park Days every year.

blizzard, snow
MN Weather

Models hinting that big snow is possible in MN next week

The Twin Cities hasn't seen more than 3.7 inches fall in a single storm since Dec. 11.

kat state farm ad screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Step aside, Aaron Rodgers: KAT featured in new State Farm ad

It'll debut during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police say shots were fired at officers in Golden Valley

The two suspects were arrested.

Related

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

18-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash on Gull Lake

He crashed into the rocky, wooded shoreline of an island.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call at the time.

ambulance
MN News

16-year-old boy dies after Minneapolis hit-and-run

The boy was either walking or skateboarding when he was hit.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

16-year-old boy killed in St. Louis County is ID'd

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

2 snowmobilers injured after going over 30-foot rock cliff

It happened in northern Minnesota around 10:45 p.m. on Valentine's Day.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Man dies after being partially ejected from logging truck

He wasn't wearing his seat belt.

MN News

Coon Rapids man dies in snowmobile crash in northern MN

The crash happened about 10 miles southwest of Tower.