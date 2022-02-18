16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

A 16-year-old boy had to be airlifted after he crashed a snowmobile in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the crash on the Kabustasa Trail in Portage Township at about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday

The 16-year-old was riding on the trail with his family when he drove off the trail and crashed into the woods. First responders took him out of the woods to an ambulance, and he was then airlifted "to another undetermined location," the sheriff's office said.

The boy's condition is not known.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.