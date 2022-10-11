16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal alleyway shooting in St. Paul Monday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Antwan C. Watson, of St. Paul, was found dead on the 1000 block of York Ave.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul was arrested in connection to the incident.

The arrest was made at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th Street East and Minnesota Street in St. Paul.

Watson was found alone in an alley with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting marks the city's 28th homicide investigation of the year.

A previous news report from the Pioneer Press states that Watson was a student at Harding High School.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.