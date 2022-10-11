Skip to main content
16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

St. Paul Police Department

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal alleyway shooting in St. Paul Monday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Antwan C. Watson, of St. Paul, was found dead on the 1000 block of York Ave.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul was arrested in connection to the incident.

The arrest was made at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th Street East and Minnesota Street in St. Paul.

Watson was found alone in an alley with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting marks the city's 28th homicide investigation of the year.

A previous news report from the Pioneer Press states that Watson was a student at Harding High School.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

Classroom rainbow pencils
MN Weird

School: Rainbow flag that scared parents was just regular rainbow

Willmar Schools' superintendent had to clarify the issue.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 12.32.19 PM
MN News

Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat

The email to families was sent just after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Hail, strong winds could roll through Twin Cities Tuesday night

Storms could fire late this evening near the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 11.41.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again

The announcement doesn't specify the circumstances surrounding the closure.

Power ball tickets
Minnesota Life

Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Duluth gas station

This marks the second seven-figure winner in Duluth in five months.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 10.57.41 AM
MN News

Charges: Driver who killed 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, ran stop sign

The crash happened near the girl's home.

Life Link
MN News

12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies

The boy was flown out to a hospital Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 9.25.31 AM
Home and Garden

Anoka man sets U.S. record, wins prize with 'rhinoceros-sized' gourd

The pumpkin named Maverick prevailed at the competition Monday.

ambulance
WI News

14-year-old girl dead, two others seriously injured in high-speed crash

A 16-year-old boy who was driving has been arrested.

Blink-182_2011-12-11_10
MN Music and Radio

Reunited with guitarist Tom DeLonge, Blink-182 coming to MN

The band announced a world tour that begins next spring.

Screen Shot 2022-10-11 at 8.37.05 AM
MN News

Ramp from Hwy. 100 to I-494 closed after semi rollover

The southbound Hwy. 100 ramp to westbound I-494 is closed.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 6.59.14 AM
MN News

SWAT team arrests suspect in connection with fatal shooting in St. Paul

The victim had been driving an SUV when gunshots were fired from another vehicle.

Anthony Skelley
MN News

17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Paul Police Department
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul's North End identified as 31-year-old

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

st. paul shooting
MN News

Witnesses help identify suspect in St. Paul shooting

The shooting happened near a gas station and bus shelter Thursday just before 1 p.m.