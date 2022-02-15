Teen critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

Skip to main content
16-year-old critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

The teen had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

Google Street View

A Faribault teenager was airlifted to the hospital with severe injuries after crashing into a bridge post just outside Northfield Monday afternoon.

The State Patrol says 16-year-old Andrew J. Caron was behind the wheel of a 2005 Ford F150, heading northbound on I-35 in Rice County. Just after 3:20 p.m., he crashed into the bridge post at Millersburg Boulevard.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol says, and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. Nobody else was in the pickup at the time of the wreck.

The incident report says roads were dry and the pickup's airbags did not deploy. Alcohol was not a factor, the report notes

i-35 rice county google street view crop
