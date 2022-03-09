16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in St. Cloud crash

A 16-year-old was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in St. Cloud.

The collision happened around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of County Road 74, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

A 17-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling south on the county road. Also in the car was the 16-year-old.

A second vehicle, traveling northbound, had three occupants — an 18-year-old driver plus two passengers, aged 19 and 20 — the police department said.

The two vehicles, heading opposite directions, crashed into each other on the two-lane road.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene and began providing aid, while firefighters worked to extricate one of the occupants from the wreckage, police said.

The 16-year-old passenger in the first vehicle died at the scene, according to police. The 17-year-old driver of that car suffered serious injuries, though authorities don't believe they are life-threatening. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The three people in the second vehicle were all taken to the hospital with what police called minor injuries.

The St. Cloud Police Department said the cause of the crash

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.