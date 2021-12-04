Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.
A 17-year-old from Minneapolis has been arrested after fleeing from St. Cloud police in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department say officers responded to reports that a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was in St. Cloud at around 11 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis police confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen in a car-jacking earlier that day.

Officers worked with the vehicle's owner, who was tracking the car with GPS, to locate the vehicle on the 300 block of 32nd Ave North in St. Cloud.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and fled police. The pursuit lasted around five minutes before officers lost sight of the vehicle around 12th Street North and 9th Avenue North.

Shortly after the pursuit, officers found the vehicle unoccupied at the 1300 block of 6th Street North. Tracks in the snow led to an apartment building at the location.

Officers later located a 17-year-old from Minneapolis inside the apartment and identified him as the driver in the pursuit.

He was arrested and held in Stearns County Jail on charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

