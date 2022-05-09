17-year-old boy killed in South St. Paul shooting

Skip to main content
South St. Paul Police Department, Facebook

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday night in South St. Paul. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue at 10:42 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the 17-year-old lying in the road with "apparent gun shot wound(s) to the upper torso."

Attempts to save the boy were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

South St. Paul police investigators don't believe the shooting was random, adding that there does not appear to be an imminent threat to the public. 

No arrests have been made and the teen's identity has not been released. 

"We encourage anyone with information surrounding this death to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300," the department announced. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

