17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday.

The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled. 

"Driver was not belted at the time and was ejected. Alcohol is believed to be a factor," the crash report reads. 

The specific location of the crash was at 6996 Hwy. 200 in Lima Township, which is just southeast of Remer, which is listed as the driver's place of residence. The teen's name is expected to be released Monday morning. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

