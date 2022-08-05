17-year-old girl killed in southern Minnesota crash

A 17-year-old girl died in a crash in southern Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street.

Authorities found a lone driver inside. Life-saving attempts were made but the driver was declared dead at the scene.

She has been identified 17-year-old Madison Kay Johnson, from Lake Crystal.

"The Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to Madison’s family and friends," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation suggests Johnson was driving her 2005 Buick LeSabre west on the county road when she left the road, hitting a utility pole on the driver's side.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.