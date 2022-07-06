Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

Skip to main content
The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old was injured in a Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night.

The incident unfolded in the area of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Minneapolis Police Department saying officers arrived to find the 17-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Another boy, aged 16, is being treated "potentially life-threatening" sustained in the shooting.

A preliminary investigation states that the two teens were involved in a confrontation "between individuals known to each other" in an apartment building lobby, which ended in gunfire.

The teens who were shot knew each other, and both were involved in the confrontation, police say. The 17-year-old who was shot ran "half a block" before collapsing. He has not yet been identified. 

The teen's death marks the 45th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

