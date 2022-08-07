Skip to main content
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday

The other drive involved in the crash, a 75-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Sebastien Jakob Blondo, 17, of Kettle River, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 75-year-old man from Aitkin, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol.

