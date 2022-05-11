Skip to main content
17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

GoFundMe

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul on Mother's Day, May 8, has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Anthony J. Skelley. 

A report of shots fired on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue was made at 10:42 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find Skelley lying in the road with "apparent gun shot wound(s) to the upper torso," South St. Paul PD announced. 

Attempts to save the Skelley were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. 

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds. 

South St. Paul police have arrested a boy in relation to the homicide, though the teen's identity and role in the case is unknown. Charges have not been filed as of this writing, though Bring Me The News has reached out to the Dakota County Attorney's Office asking for an update. 

A GoFundMe for Skelley's family has generated more than $16,000. The GoFundMe story describes Skelley's death as an "awful tragedy," saying he "touched so many with his beautiful and joyful soul."

Next Up

Anthony Skelley
MN News

17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

tornado, severe weather
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

A tornado warning has already been issued in southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.08.37 AM
MN Food & Drink

Korean chicken chain Bonchon's 6th MN location set to open

The South Korean-based franchise has steadily increased its presence across the country.

Historic Fort Snelling
MN Lifestyle

Revamped Historic Fort Snelling to fully reopen for first time since 2019

A $34.5 million revitalization project has been completed.

flickr covid healt care worker coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 11

The latest:

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 9.54.54 AM
MN News

Training storms dump big rain totals on southeast Minnesota

The flash flooding threat shifts further north and west Wednesday night.

Park Point beach, Duluth
MN Travel

Travel & Leisure's top 25 US beaches includes one in Minnesota

The beach on the shores of Lake Superior made the cut.

Acme Comedy Company stage.
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are you the funniest person in the Twin Cities?

Acme Comedy Company is wondering. Professional comedians need not apply.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe storms threaten Minnesota again later Wednesday

Tornadoes, very large hail and straight-line winds are possible.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.54.30 AM
MN News

Saint Mary's University cutting 11 majors, laying off staff

The Winona college says it's consolidating to focus on business, technology, and the sciences.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.32.39 AM
MN Weather

Strong storms impacting southern MN Thursday morning

The SPC says the storm will likely continue producing isolated large hail.

Shillingford
MN News

Charges: Fitness worker went to 70-year-old's home, killed him with gunshot to arm

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case.

Related

South St. Paul Police
MN News

17-year-old boy killed in South St. Paul shooting

The teen was found laying in the road at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Noah Kelley
MN News

Man fatally shot by police at Mounds View liquor store is identified

The 21-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis police
MN News

27-year-old identified as south Minneapolis homicide victim

It was one of two homicides on the same block of Minneapolis in a matter of days.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Suspected shooter arrested after killing 1, wounding 1 in South St. Paul

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene just before 4 a.m. Monday.