18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers Thursday in Minnesota

The crashes happened Thursday in Ham Lake and North Branch Township.

Credit: Life Link III, Facebook

Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. 

At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The crash report says the collision caused the Mazda to spin into the westbound lanes of Hwy. 95, where it was struck by a Toyota Camry. 

A total of 12 people were injured in the crash.

Inside the Mazda was a 28-year-old North Branch woman, a 2-year-old girl and an infant boy. The infant was taken to Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries while the woman and 2-year-old were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with injuries that are not life-threatening. 

The 19-year-old driving the Dodge was also taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others between 15 and 19 years old in the van sustained minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization. 

Inside the Toyota Camry was a man and woman from West Virginia, both 71 years old, and a 4-year-old girl. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized at Cambridge Medical Center. 

6 teens injured in Ham Lake crash

Life Link III and North Memorial Health Air Care airlifted two of six teenagers injured when the vehicle they were in slammed into a tree. 

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the 16800 block of Xylite St. NE in Ham Lake at about 11:03 p.m. Thursday. 

"Early indications show that a motor vehicle containing six 17-year-old juveniles was traveling southbound on Xylite St NE at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle crashed into a tree," a report from the sheriff's office says. 

Four teens were taken by ambulance to a local hospital while the other two were airlifted. Their current conditions are unknown. 

The State Patrol is investigating. 

Preliminary data from the state's traffic division shows 170 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 210 at the same point last year. 

