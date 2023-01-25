18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month.

Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Dominguez get dropped off by a bus at the shelter moments before the shooting.

Dominguez and Harding-Reyes exchanged words, charges state, although it could not be deciphered what was said.

"After just a few seconds together in the bus shelter, [Dominguez] pulled out a firearm, racked the slide, and shot [Harding-Reyes] in the head," the complaint states.

Dominguez fled while passerby called 911.

Investigators used bus pass records to identify Dominguez as a suspect, according to charges. Dominguez got in touch with officers when he learned they wanted to speak with him.

In an interview with police, Dominguez denied committing the murder and claimed he was home washing dishes and playing video games when the shooting occurred.

Dominguez showed officers his bus pass, pulling it from the same distinctive wallet observed on surveillance footage.

While searching Dominguez's home, investigators allegedly recovered several pieces of clothing matching the clothing worn by the shooter in the surveillance footage.