18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash

An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash.

The victim hasn't been identified, but the patrol says she was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue southbound on County 1 Blvd. when she was involved in a collision with a semi that was westbound on Hwy. 60.

A 62-year-old man from Lewiston was driving the semi. He was not injured.