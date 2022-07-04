18-year-old killed by exploding firework in Brooklyn Park

An 18-year-old is dead after a firework reportedly exploded in Brooklyn Park early Fourth of July morning.

Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received a report at 1:30 a.m. of a "firework that had exploded in an individual's face" at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North.

The 18-year-old was found by police at the scene with "severe wounds to his hands and face," and officers arrived to see the victim's friend performing CPR.

Officers continued life-saving efforts before the 18-year-old was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released.