Teen pleads guilty to Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

Teen pleads guilty to northeast Minneapolis carjacking, admits to others

The man was yanked out of the vehicle by witnesses before fleeing the scene.

A Minneapolis man has entered a guilty plea in an armed carjacking incident that happened in June.

The man, 18-year-old Shamir Nathann Black, also admitted to two other carjackings that happened in Golden Valley, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Black was originally charged on June 29 with one count of carjacking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

According to court documents, on June 9, Black and the unidentified accomplice approached a woman outside her work at a Northeast Minneapolis restaurant and demanded her car keys. Black then pushed the woman to the ground and pistol whipped her.

A bystander attempted to help the victim but was also assaulted by Black, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. During the struggle, Black fired his weapon in the bystander's direction. Black and the unidentified person got into the woman's vehicle, but surrounding witnesses pulled him from the driver's seat and put him on the ground.

Charges say Black and his accomplice then fled the scene on foot.

Police found a semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a gray sweatshirt at the scene. The firearm was reported stolen from Prior Lake in April.

Investigators found a social media video that showed Black waving the same gun around. In relation to the gun being stolen from Prior Lake, a Volkswagen Jetta was stolen in a Prior Lake burglary the same night the firearm went missing. 

Police found the vehicle at Black's place of living and he was arrested on June 24.

If convicted, Black faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing will be at a later date, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

