Skip to main content

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.
police tape, crime scene

A 19-year-old Maplewood man who was assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis last month has died from his injuries.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jaeger David died on March 29 at Hennepin County Medical Center.

David was found unconscious by Minneapolis police on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on March 9, according to WCCO. He was reportedly robbed and assaulted.

Another 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to the incident.

David’s exact cause and manner of death is still under investigation, according to the Medical Examiner. 

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

ambulance
MN News

Crash in Burnsville leaves one dead, two severely injured

The teens apparently fled after police received a noise complaint relating to a hotel parking lot.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The 63-year-old repeatedly showed up at the DJ's home and regularly sent flowers and other gifts to her.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

NWS: 'Anomalously strong, rare' spring storm set for Minnesota

There will be periods of snow in parts of Minnesota to end the weekend, before the main event arrives.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 5.13.28 PM
MN News

Former Alexandria police chief charged with financial crimes

He allegedly used the city's credit card for $65K

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 8.49.06 AM
MN News

Cause of death revealed for doctor who went missing on WI hike

The ground beneath her feet gave out, sending her falling down an embankment.

Justice, court
MN News

Man accused of raping girl at bus stop can't be charged as adult

He was 13 years old when the incident happened, so can't face criminal charges.

minneapolis highway 55 greg gjerdingen flickr
MN News

Road closures to hit Hwy. 55/Hiawatha in Minneapolis this summer

Get ready for construction season.

Screen Shot 2022-04-08 at 2.29.51 PM
MN Weather

Monitoring 'a monster storm' that will impact MN next week

The bigger focus is the big storm for next week that could bring thunderstorms and heavy snow for some.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta's service from Twin Cities to London resumes Monday

The route has been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

daves hot chicken facebook
Bars and Restaurants

Dave's Hot Chicken lines up first Twin Cities restaurants

Kris Humphries and the Humphries family are behind the local debut.

anoka county sheriff hit saud april 2022 1 crop
MN News

Driver slams into squad car stopped at highway crash site

The deputy was on the scene helping control traffic when the collision occurred.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies weeks after being shot in downtown Minneapolis

Phabreece Lashan Gibson was shot on June 25 on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

police lights
MN News

Woman robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Waite Park, police say

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

St. Paul man dies six days after crash on I-94

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man as David Rodney Hardaway.

court gavel
MN News

Charges: White Earth man robbed, assaulted man with a hammer

The incident happened in December.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hit by driver in Coon Rapids dies a week later from injuries

Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley, who was hit by a vehicle on March 1, died of her injuries Tuesday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dies in Minneapolis shooting Thursday night

Police believe the victim and suspect were familiar with each other.

MN News

Mankato-area woman assaulted by intruder dies from her injuries

The woman was assaulted in her home on Feb. 23.