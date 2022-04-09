Man, 19, assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis dies of injuries

Jaeger Layn David was in the hospital for weeks following the incident last month.

A 19-year-old Maplewood man who was assaulted and robbed in downtown Minneapolis last month has died from his injuries.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jaeger David died on March 29 at Hennepin County Medical Center.

David was found unconscious by Minneapolis police on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis on March 9, according to WCCO. He was reportedly robbed and assaulted.

Another 19-year-old has been arrested in relation to the incident.

David’s exact cause and manner of death is still under investigation, according to the Medical Examiner.