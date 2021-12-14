19-year-old dies in fiery crash on Twin Cities highway

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
19-year-old dies in fiery crash overnight on Twin Cities highway
19-year-old dies in fiery crash overnight on Twin Cities highway

When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."
When first responders arrived, they found the car "fully engulfed in flames."

A 19-year-old man died in a fiery overnight crash on a Twin Cities highway.

The driver, from Woodbury, was in a 1994 Toyota Corolla, heading eastbound on Highway 36 in Roseville just after 2:30 a.m., according to the State Patrol. At Lexington Avenue, the driver went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled onto its side, the crash report says.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle "heavily damaged" and "fully engulfed in flames."

Nobody else was involved in the crash. The State Patrol has not publicly identified the driver as of Tuesday morning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

