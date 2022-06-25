Skip to main content
19-year-old gunned down marks 43rd homicide in Minneapolis this year

The victim's identity has not been released.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Minneapolis detectives are investigating the 43rd death ruled a homicide in the city this year after a 19-year-old was shot to death on the city's North Side just after midnight Saturday. 

According to police, shots fired were reported via ShotSpotter technology near the intersection of N. Lowry and N. Aldrich avenues, with 911 callers then reporting a person had been shot behind a house on the 700 block of N. 31st Ave. 

Police at the scene found the 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and then taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died. 

No arrests have been announced and the homicide investigation is ongoing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

