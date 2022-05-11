19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

A 19-year-old motorist died in a crash in western Minnesota on Monday.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Highway 10 and 170th Street North intersection in Clay County in Riverton Township, roughly 15 miles east of Fargo.

Sandip Tamang, a 19-year-old driver from Fargo, was killed in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report states Tamang was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 10 when his vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a westbound Dodge Durango.

Tamang had stopped at the stop sign on 170th Street moments before the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The three occupants of the Dodge Durango were uninjured.