Skip to main content
19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

A 19-year-old motorist died in a crash in western Minnesota on Monday.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Highway 10 and 170th Street North intersection in Clay County in Riverton Township, roughly 15 miles east of Fargo. 

Sandip Tamang, a 19-year-old driver from Fargo, was killed in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The crash report states Tamang was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 10 when his vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a westbound Dodge Durango. 

Tamang had stopped at the stop sign on 170th Street moments before the crash, according to the State Patrol. 

The three occupants of the Dodge Durango were uninjured. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

Crooked Pint
MN Food & Drink

Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

Crooked Pint will open in the former Bonfire restaurant space in Savage.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

People gather at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minnesota on April 17, 2022.
MN News

Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

The investigation relates to a Peace United Church of Christ, which was extensively damaged by a fire last month.

boys volleyball
MN Sports

Boys volleyball falls 1 vote shy of becoming sanctioned MSHSL activity

It fell two votes shy a year ago, and just one vote this year.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Daniel Tiger
TV, Movies and The Arts

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the State Theater

VIP tickets include a photo with Daniel Tiger.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 8.32.34 AM
Minnesota Life

'Huge bear' caught on camera in St. Louis Park yard

The black bear range in Minnesota has slowly been expanding south and west.

Texas Roadhouse
MN Food & Drink

The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Attention roadies:

Related

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 6-year-old girl hit, killed on Highway 169

The girl was on the highway when she was struck.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: 20-year-old Minnesotan killed in crash east of Fargo

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 22.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 82, killed in crash with semi-truck in Kandiyohi County

The crash happened at an intersection.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old dies, 4 hospitalized in Becker County crash

The crash happened about 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes.

new sweden township crash
MN News

23-year-old killed in Nicollet County crash identified

The driver crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck.

anoka county sheriff's office squad
MN News

19-year-old killed after motorcycle crashes into pickup

The Ramsey man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.