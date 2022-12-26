19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson.

The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hudson was first identified by his sister, Janayea Hudson, in an online fundraiser in which she described her brother as the "most loving and caring person" who "radiated positive and fun energy." The GoFundMe was launched to help "give him the funeral he deserves."

Five people, including the 18-year-old suspected shooter, were arrested on Christmas Eve when police conducted a search warrant on the 200 block of Selard Parkway in St. Louis Park.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were arrested. Hodges said all five are facing 2nd-degree murder charges, adding that the suspects have not been cooperating with the investigation.

"So today we know the how, and the where, we know the what and we know the who, but we don't know the why this happened, and we don't know the why because flat out just aren't cooperating and people don't want to talk," Hodges said during a press conference Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a fight that happened on the first level of Nordstrom at the MOA, with Hodges saying there may have been a longstanding feud that led to the fatal shots.

It's the first deadly shooting at the mall in its history. Another homicide occurred there in 1999, which Hodges says was a domestic-related stabbing.

Hodges said investigators are "fairly confident" they'e arrested the person responsible for pulling the trigger on the gun that fired the fatal shots, though they are still "trying to determine if another shooter was involved."

Hodges noted that the group involved in the deadly altercation fled the mall and then ate at a White Castle.

"I said if anybody helps them we're going to lock you up, we're still working this and if you helped them so help me God we're going to lock you up," Hodges said.