Skip to main content
19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

Johntae Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Johntae R. Hudson -- photo via GoFundMe

Johntae Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. 

The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds. 

Hudson was first identified by his sister, Janayea Hudson, in an online fundraiser in which she described her brother as the "most loving and caring person" who "radiated positive and fun energy." The GoFundMe was launched to help "give him the funeral he deserves."

Five people, including the 18-year-old suspected shooter, were arrested on Christmas Eve when police conducted a search warrant on the 200 block of Selard Parkway in St. Louis Park. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men were arrested. Hodges said all five are facing 2nd-degree murder charges, adding that the suspects have not been cooperating with the investigation. 

"So today we know the how, and the where, we know the what and we know the who, but we don't know the why this happened, and we don't know the why because flat out just aren't cooperating and people don't want to talk," Hodges said during a press conference Saturday evening. 

According to police, the shooting was the result of a fight that happened on the first level of Nordstrom at the MOA, with Hodges saying there may have been a longstanding feud that led to the fatal shots. 

It's the first deadly shooting at the mall in its history. Another homicide occurred there in 1999, which Hodges says was a domestic-related stabbing.

Hodges said investigators are "fairly confident" they'e arrested the person responsible for pulling the trigger on the gun that fired the fatal shots, though they are still "trying to determine if another shooter was involved."

Hodges noted that the group involved in the deadly altercation fled the mall and then ate at a White Castle.

"I said if anybody helps them we're going to lock you up, we're still working this and if you helped them so help me God we're going to lock you up," Hodges said. 

Next Up

Johntae Hudson
MN News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

Johntae Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

George Musser
MN News

Search for missing 20-year-old last seen at Stillwater bar on Christmas Eve

The 20-year-old was last seen at 2:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Snowy Christmas Day in Minnesota: Where and how much?

The HRRR model's forecast might raise some eyebrows...

image
MN News

Police arrest suspected shooter in Mall of America killing

Four more people were arrested in connection with the Friday shooting.

duluth police
MN News

Woman found dead after being reported missing in Duluth

The 71-year-old went outside without shoes or a jacket.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 10
MN Weather

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

MSP Airport has already recorded 32.4 inches of snow this winter, including 19.4 inches this month.

Screen Shot 2022-12-24 at 7.35.53 AM
MN Weather

Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads

Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist with the rescues.

image
MN News

Police: 1 dead in shooting at Mall of America, suspects at-large

Bloomington police confirmed the fatality Friday evening.

image
MN News

BREAKING: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

This is a developing story.

image
MN News

Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

blizzard
MN News

I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota

The freeway reopened for a couple of hours before conditions deteriorated.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 12.29.38 PM
MN News

Willmar Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old

Chloe Garcia has been missing since mid-November.

Related

image
MN News

Police arrest suspected shooter in Mall of America killing

Four more people were arrested in connection with the Friday shooting.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

1 arrested in connection to New Year's Eve shooting at Mall of America

The 19-year-old is in custody for suspicion of aiding and abetting.

SuspectsWantedMOAShooting
MN News

Police identify MOA shooting suspects, issue nationwide warrants

Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday in connection with helping the suspects escape.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

19-year-old identified as victim of fatal drive-by shooting

The teenager died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.39 PM
MN News

Police update MOA shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing

Three shots were fired at the Nike store inside the Mall of America.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 4.49.19 PM
MN News

Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

USATSI_18324496_168397563_lowres
MN News

NASCAR star Kyle Busch flees Mall of America after shooting

Busch was at the megamall with his wife and son when a gunman opened fire Thursday.

image
MN News

Police: 1 dead in shooting at Mall of America, suspects at-large

Bloomington police confirmed the fatality Friday evening.