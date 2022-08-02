Skip to main content
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash

Alcohol and speed are noted as contributing factors in the crash.

Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. 

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township. 

Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and learned that someone driving a 2021 Polaris General left the roadway, rolled several times into the ditch and struck trees.

Authorities found a 20-year-old man from Motley, a 20-year-old woman from Elk River, and a 19-year-old man from Motley, injured. The 20-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities and the 20-year-old woman was taken by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. 

None of the injured parties have been identified and their current conditions are unknown. 

An investigation revealed that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash, authorities said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

