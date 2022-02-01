2 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Hutchinson

Two men were airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities after being seriously injured in a plane crash in Hutchinson, Minnesota.

According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the crash, which was reported via a 911 call just after 1 p.m. Monday, happened in a field near 145th Street and Plum Avenue, south of Hutchinson.

First responders pulled two men from the wreckage. They were taken to an area hospital and then flown by helicopter to a trauma center in the Twin Cities. Their current conditions are unknown.

A preliminary crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the "aircraft departed and crashed under unknown circumstances."

The small plane that crashed was a Cirrus SR22, according to the FAA.