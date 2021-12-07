2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

Two armed robbers stole a cellphone from a victim at the University of Minnesota.

The incident happened at 7:49 p.m. on Monday at the university's Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S 4th St. in Minneapolis.

According to the university's alert, two suspects pointed guns at a victim and took their phone.

The suspects were last known to be in the area of South 25th and Riverside avenues.

One suspect was described as wearing all black clothing and a ski mask, while the second had on a black top, a ski mask and grey pants.

The University Band and Maroon Campus Band were performing at the Ted Mann Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police have not said if the robbery happened in the concert hall or outside of it, nor whether the victim was a student at the university.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.