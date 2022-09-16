2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

Skip to main content
2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown due to nearby shooting Thursday

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

Two Brooklyn Park schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a shooting reported nearby.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North just before 12:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had pulled up to the victim’s car and fired one round.

The round hit the vehicle, but the victim was not injured. The suspect then fled the scene in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Because the shooting occurred close to Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School, both schools were put on lockdown. Police say the shooting is not related to either school.

As of Thursday afternoon, no suspects had been arrested.

