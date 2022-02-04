2 bystanders reportedly injured in shootout outside Fridley sports bar

Gunfire outside Two Stooges Sports Bar in Fridley left two people injured overnight, though the extent of the victims' injuries are unknown at this time.

According to someone who witnessed the incident, a man began shooting at an off-duty security guard near the front entrance. The security guard returned fire before running back into the bar for cover.

Neither shooter was shot, but two victims who were outside at the time were hit. No one inside the bar was struck despite at least one bullet shattering glass front door.

These details have yet to be officially confirmed by police.

Photos submitted to Bring Me The News show where police investigators located at least two bullet holes in windows, with an interior door at the front entrance also shattered. Another photo shows a pool of blood in the parking lot.

Two Stooges Sports Bar shooting 4 Gallery 4 Images

Around 8-10 rounds were fired during the barrage of gunfire, the source estimated.

Police have yet to release any information about the shooting.

