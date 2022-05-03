2 cats killed, 2 firefighters and 1 resident injured in Duluth fire

Skip to main content
2 cats killed, 2 firefighters and 1 resident injured in Duluth apartment block fire

Two pet cats are dead and 12 people have been displaced from their homes after an apartment building fire Monday night in Duluth. 

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the fire was reported at 10:14 p.m. by a resident of a three-story apartment building after she was awakened by the sound of fire alarms on the floor beneath her. 

Firefighters were at the scene – on the 600 block of West 2nd Street, which is on the same block as Duluth Fire Department Station 1  – within two minutes of the call and were able to evacuate all 12 units in the building. 

The resident inside the apartment where the fire started was taken by ambulance to a hospital for "possible smoke inhalation," while two cats in that apartment died.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, though specific details were not released. 

The fire department estimates $200,000 in damage to the building and $50,000 worth of lost contents. One unit was affected by the fire while the 11 other units were damaged by smoke. 

