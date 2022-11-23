2 children safe after mother abducts them in Minneapolis

Two young children are safe after being taken by their 18-year-old mother during a court-ordered supervised visit on Tuesday.

According to Minneapolis police, the 18-year-old mother illegally left the supervised visit with her children, ages 3 and 1, and was seen leaving the light rail station at Currie Park around 3 p.m.

Police issued an alert to the public just after 9 p.m., then canceled it around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after both children were found safe in "a coordinated effort" between Minneapolis and St. Paul police.

The 18-year-old mother has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail.