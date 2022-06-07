2 dead, 1 injured in Coon Rapids apartment shooting

Authorities say a confrontation between three men led to gunfire in Coon Rapids on Monday afternoon, leaving two people dead and another man wounded.

The shooting on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW was reported at 4:49 p.m., with first responders arriving to find three men who were injured following an apparent confrontation inside an apartment that ended with an exchange of gunfire, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

One man died at the scene while another man who was in critical condition at the apartment died after being taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. A third victim suffered minor injuries.

Coon Rapids police announced on social media at 6:27 p.m. that the incident was "NOT officer involved," as there had been speculation on social media that it was a police shooting.

"There is currently a police presence in the area of Springbrook Drive and Coon Rapids Blvd for a shooting incident that is NOT officer involved. There is no danger to the public regarding this incident," Coon Rapids PD said.

The identities of the victims have not been released and authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.