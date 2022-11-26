2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.

The patrol says the Bloomington family was in a Toyota Sienna going northbound on Hwy. 29 while two people in a Cadillac SRX were eastbound on County Road 5 when they collided at the intersection.

The two people in the Cadillac, identified as 80-year-old Marilyn J. Grover and 91-year-old William H. Grover, both from Alexandria, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they died.

All five members of the Bloomington family suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old man who was driving, 40-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were all taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria, while a 10-year-old boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.