Skip to main content
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. 

According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5. 

The patrol says the Bloomington family was in a Toyota Sienna going northbound on Hwy. 29 while two people in a Cadillac SRX were eastbound on County Road 5 when they collided at the intersection. 

The two people in the Cadillac, identified as 80-year-old Marilyn J. Grover and 91-year-old William H. Grover, both from Alexandria, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they died. 

All five members of the Bloomington family suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The 40-year-old man who was driving, 40-year-old woman, 6-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were all taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria, while a 10-year-old boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria

The crash involved two people from Alexandria and five from Bloomington.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 6.44.11 PM
MN News

Lengthy standoff in Prior Lake ends late Friday night

The suspect allegedly assaulted an officer outside Kwik Trip, fled and broke into a home.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week

The storm system could arrive in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.

Target store snow
MN Shopping

With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals

Plans for the two-day sale were revealed Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 9.37.25 AM
MN News

Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis

The alarming incident was spotted by the new MPD chief, Brian O'Hara.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 9.29.58 AM
MN News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

The driver was more than four times the legal limit.

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 8.21.21 AM
MN News

Stillwater police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with 1-year-old inside

The suspect abandoned the vehicle with the child still inside just 5 minutes after the theft.

Screen Shot 2022-11-24 at 6.43.19 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Christmas movie filmed in Minnesota premieres on Hulu

The movie stars Jesse Bradford and Katie Lowes.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 5.01.34 PM
MN News

Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma

The 47-year-old Texas man was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-11-24 at 9.16.39 AM
MN News

Minnetonka woman, 23, ID'd as victim killed in Minneapolis crash

The fatal crash happened near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21.

canada-goose-g304751a8f_1280
MN News

More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen MN lake

The discovery was made in Waseca at the weekend.

e-bike
MN News

After losing sponsor, advocates fear Minneapolis' Nice Ride could shut down

They are calling on the city to provide financial support till a new sponsor is found.

Related

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls

The crash occurred on County Highway 1 near County Highway 83.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

The crash happened at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. and Sunfish Lake Blvd.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in McLeod County; 2 kids injured

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 8.10.47 AM
MN News

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near MSP Airport

Patrick James Gilligan, 82, of Bloomington was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash

The crash happened in rural Goodhue County around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.