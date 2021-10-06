October 6, 2021
Publish date:

2 dead after car, semi truck collide in Burnsville

One of the victims was from Minneapolis and the other was from Madison, Wisconsin.
Author:
State Patrol

Two people died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in the south metro.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said, on Highway 13 in Burnsville. 

The driver of a 2001 Honda Accord, heading eastbound, attempted to turn on to Chowen Avenue. As they did so, a westbound semi truck collided with the vehicle.

The driver of the Accord, 67-year-old Mario Padilla of Minneapolis, died at the scene. The lone passenger, 37-year-old Alejandro Guadalupe of Madison, Wisconsin, also died in the wreck. Both were wearing a seat belt, and the State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor. 

The 31-year-old driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

2 dead after car, semi truck collide in south metro

One of the victims was from Minneapolis and the other was from Madison, Wisconsin.

WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 5
MN News

Photos: Leinenkugels litters Wisconsin highway after semi rollover

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Clean_Juice - PR Newswire
MN Food & Drink

Fast-growing organic juice bar Clean Juice opening in Twin Cities

The first of three planned locations will open its doors in Edina this month.

northbound smokehouse and brewpub
MN Food & Drink

Northbound Brewpub closing for a month for 'big remodel'

The brewpub will also be revamping its entire menu.

snapchat
MN News

MN man who 'catfished' girls to produce child porn pleads guilty

He communicated with minors on the internet, including via Snapchat.

hodges-tweet-frey-1-SQUARE CROP
MN News

Hodges accuses Frey of falsely claiming she supports 'strong mayor' amendment

"Please know that if you have been told this, it is a lie: I have no position on the amendment," the former mayor tweeted.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook playing through pain, Anthony Barr ready to return

The 0-4 Lions comes to town Sunday.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The demand for testing was up 10% last week compared to the week prior.

Mapleton
MN News

Racism allegations grab headlines in small town Minnesota

An in-school incident led to more disputes at a football game and a subsequent protest.

split rock lighthouse, gma
Travel

'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.

stetson body camera footage
MN News

Video shows officers talking about 'hunting' protesters during George Floyd unrest

Officers were using less-lethal rounds on protesters five days after Floyd was killed.

Related

hospital, emergency room
MN News

MN man killed after 2 pickups crash into ditch near Little Falls

The driver of one vehicle turned left onto a highway in front of the other, the State Patrol said.

MN News

2 dead after semi and car collide in southwest Minnesota

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

11-week-old boy dies days after being injured in car crash near Brainerd

The crash happened the evening of Aug. 13 in Bay Lake Township.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman killed, 6 others injured in crash near Willmar

The woman who died was 83 years old.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 teens, Texas man suffer life-threatening injuries in MN crash

One of the drivers crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

Julie blaha and melisa franzen
MN News

Blaha, Franzen reveal extent of injuries suffered in crash

The state auditor and state senator were driving home from FarmFest.

MN News

2 dead after semis collide on Minnesota highway

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday.

Google Street View - Highway 52 and Belvidere
MN News

Tennessee man dies after stepping into path of semi truck in St. Paul

The crash happened Monday afternoon in St. Paul.