2 dead after car, semi truck collide in south metro

One of the victims was from Minneapolis and the other was from Madison, Wisconsin.

Minnesota State Patrol

Two people died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in the south metro.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said, on Highway 13 in Burnsville.

The driver of a 2001 Honda Accord, heading eastbound, attempted to turn on to Chowen Avenue. As they did so, a westbound semi truck collided with the vehicle.

The driver of the Accord, 67-year-old Mario Padilla of Minneapolis, died at the scene. The lone passenger, 37-year-old Alejandro Guadalupe of Madison, Wisconsin, also died in the wreck. Both were wearing a seat belt, and the State Patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The 31-year-old driver of the semi truck was uninjured.