2 dead after driver flees cop in Coon Rapids, crashes in Anoka

The double-fatal crash happened on Main Street near Ferry Street in Anoka.

Just moments after police stopped a pursuit of a driver who fled a traffic stop in Coon Rapids, the fleeing motorist crashed into another vehicle, killing himself and a passenger in his vehicle.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2000 Buick LeSabre fled an attempted traffic stop by a Coon Rapids police officer on Hanson Blvd. NW near Gate Dr. NW at about 11:37 p.m.

A police chase ensued until the suspect fled into Anoka, at which point the sheriff's office says "Coon Rapids officers completely disengaged" and the suspect continued for about a mile before crashing into a Dodge Ram on Main Street near Ferry Street. 

The suspect was killed in the crash, while a passenger in the suspect vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where they died a short time later.

The driver of the Ram suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene. 

"This investigation is in its early stages and additional information will not be released at this time," the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

It's the second fatal crash caused by a fleeing driver in the north metro in the past week. On Sunday, a suspect smashed into an SUV at a red light in Brooklyn Park, killing a man and critically injured the man's wife.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that two drivers died in the crash. It was actually a driver and a passenger, both of whom were in the suspect vehicle.

14 W Main St, Anoka, MN 55303, United States - September 2021
Adam Hunter Pattishall.
Fleeing suspect charged in crash that left husband dead, wife critical

Daniel Joseph Fisher, 57, died from multiple blunt force injuries in a crash Sunday. His wife, Cathleen, is in critical condition as of Tuesday.

storm, severe weather
Threat of severe weather returns to Minnesota for 2 days

Isolated severe storms Wednesday, followed by scattered severe storms Thursday.

ambulance
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

The crash happened at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. and Sunfish Lake Blvd.

Tettegouche State Park bridge
Trails reopen as waters subside, but bridges damaged at Tettegouche State Park

Water levels on the river have dropped about six to eight feet since Friday.

Keith Harvell
Body pulled from Mississippi River ID'd as missing Elk River man

Keith Harvell had been missing since early last month.

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
2 victims identified in double-fatal north Minneapolis shooting

A 21-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were identified as the people who died at the scene this past weekend.

Proctor football
Former Proctor HS football player pleads guilty to sexual assault of teammate

The case will also remain in juvenile court, with conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-05-17 at 2.05.54 PM
Lineup for returning Canterbury Park Concert Series revealed

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Doug Wardlow
Doug Wardlow reneges on promise, will challenge GOP's AG candidate in primary

Wardlow's announcement sparked swift criticism from the MN GOP and the party-endorsed candidate, Jim Schultz.

Flickr - welcome to minnesota sign - Tony Webster
US News '150 Best Places to Live' features 1 from MN, 3 from WI

The latest US News list is for the most populous metro areas only, so no small towns.

tornado
7 tornadoes touched down last week in western MN, ND

Two of the seven were EF-2 level tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

