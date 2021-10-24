October 24, 2021
2 dead after plane crashes near residence in rural Wisconsin

The aircraft also struck the house during the crash.
plane, Piper PA-32

A federal investigation is underway in Ashland County, northern Wisconsin, following a fatal plane crash in the area.

According to a news release from the local sheriff,  it happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday, when a single-engine aircraft crashed near a residence in the town of Marengo.

The two people inside the plane — a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both residents of Marengo — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The aircraft also struck the residence during the course of the crash, but "no one other than the occupants of the plane itself were harmed and there should be no danger to community residents," the sheriff's office says.

The names of the two victims are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the sheriff's office will be handling that investigation. 

"The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office offers its deepest condolences to the family of the victims," and will share more information with the public as it becomes available, the news release says. 

Marengo has a population of about 400 and is located nearly 80 miles southeast of Duluth.

