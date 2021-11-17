Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

"It's a very sad incident," the Fargo policchief said.
Two people are dead after a shooting at a Fargo business Wednesday afternoon, with the suspected gunman later walking into the police department and claiming responsibility.

Fargo police officers were called to Composite America on the 400 block of 27th Avenue N. around 2:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting, Chief David Zibolski said at a news conference about 90 minutes afterward. There they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, a male and a female.

The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The woman, after "extensive" life-saving efforts, died at the scene, Zibolski said.

Police are still working to identify the victims, and ask anyone with information on who they might be to call 701-241-405.

"It's a very sad incident," the chief said. "We don't know the details or why or whether these people just walked in or were employees. That's unknown information at this time."

Shortly after the shooting a 35-year-old man who was not at the scene when officers arrived "walked into the police department and turned themselves in," the chief said. Officers took the man into custody and also recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

Responding officers cleared the scene and are now processing it, which is likely to take several hours, Zibolski said. Fargo police may have an update later Wednesday or Thursday morning, he added.

Composite America is a thermoforming manufacturing business.

