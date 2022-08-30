2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

Two men – one from Minnesota, and the other from Las Vegas – were killed in a ultralight crash in Crow Wing County this past weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Sunday, Aug. 28 at about 6:44 p.m. Deputies received a report that a plane took off near Emily, Minnesota but never reached its destination.

Multiple emergency response teams began searching the area. Just after 8:30 p.m., the plane was found in a wooded area near Minne Lake Drive, about nine miles northwest of Emily.

Both men inside the plane were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The pilot was identified as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson, of Emily, and the passenger was identified as 58-year-old Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas.

The Star Tribune reports that Johnson ran a business called FlyTheSwan. According to its website, a ride "enables a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land you love along with the exhilaration of taking off from and gently touching down on the water."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, an initial report suggests that the plane "crashed under unknown circumstances while attempting to land."

The crash remains under investigation.