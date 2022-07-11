2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning.

Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County

An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes.

A crash report says the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Hwy. 371, and involved a Dodge Caravan driven by a 56-year-old Nevis man, and a Chrysler Sebring driven by the 88-year-old from St. Cloud.

The woman, identified as Anita Elaine Haller, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Sebring, a 21-year-old man from Phoenix, Arizona, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Another passenger, a 40-year-old man from Belcourt, North Dakota, was taken to North Memorial Hospital to treat life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The State Patrol is investigating.

South Dakota woman killed in collision with semi

A 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in a crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County Saturday.

The State Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:13 a.m. along Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. Johns Township.

According to the crash report, a 62-year-old Labolt, South Dakota man was driving a Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on the highway when a semi-truck heading northbound on County Road 7 collided with the SUV.

A passenger in the Mercury, 56-year-old Sharon Beth Bergland, also from Labolt, was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The 40-year-old Alabama driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.