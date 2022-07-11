Skip to main content
2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

An 88-year-old St. Cloud woman and a 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in each crash.

Minnesota State Patrol

An 88-year-old St. Cloud woman and a 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in each crash.

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning.

Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County

An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes.

A crash report says the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Hwy. 371, and involved a Dodge Caravan driven by a 56-year-old Nevis man, and a Chrysler Sebring driven by the 88-year-old from St. Cloud.

The woman, identified as Anita Elaine Haller, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Sebring, a 21-year-old man from Phoenix, Arizona, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Another passenger, a 40-year-old man from Belcourt, North Dakota, was taken to North Memorial Hospital to treat life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

The State Patrol is investigating.

South Dakota woman killed in collision with semi

A 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in a crash with a semi-truck in Kandiyohi County Saturday.

The State Patrol said the crash happened at about 10:13 a.m. along Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. Johns Township.

According to the crash report, a 62-year-old Labolt, South Dakota man was driving a Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on the highway when a semi-truck heading northbound on County Road 7 collided with the SUV. 

A passenger in the Mercury, 56-year-old Sharon Beth Bergland, also from Labolt, was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The 40-year-old Alabama driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

An 88-year-old St. Cloud woman and a 56-year-old South Dakota woman died in each crash.

split rock lighthouse
Outdoors

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Two Minnesota destinations within a four-hour drive topped the list.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

Jamie Erdahl
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota's Jamie Erdahl named host of 'Good Morning Football'

"This is MAJOR REAL LIFE stuff!" Erdahl tweeted.

Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 2.51.54 PM
MN Food & Drink

New Kenyan restaurant opens at former site of Viking Bar in Cedar-Riverside

TAMU Grill and Catering celebrated its grand opening Saturday.

msp airport security tsa
MN Business

MSP, 3 other Minnesota airports get federal cash for upgrades

The infrastructure improvements aim to improve airport accessibility.

ambulance
MN News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

The vehicle struck an oak tree and caught fire, according to authorities.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man arrested over hotel assault, stealing two vehicles to flee police

The assault happened at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel in Starbuck.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM
MN News

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms in MN Sunday evening? It depends on this morning

If storms dissipate on Sunday morning, the chances are greater for severe weather later.

Related

State Patrol
MN News

3 killed, 1 critical after trio of crashes in Minnesota Thursday

One person also faces life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened in Olmsted County.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

1902 State Hwy 9, Breckenridge, MN 56520, USA - February 2022
MN News

Snow, ice factors in fatal crash on Minnesota highway

A Fergus Falls woman died in the crash.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Baby dies after crash that left 11 others injured

The crash happened last week near North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead after truck driver collides with semi stopped in traffic in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud woman who was a passenger in the straight truck died in the crash.

Life Link
MN News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers

The crashes happened Thursday in Ham Lake and North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

22-year-old Minnesota men involved in crash: 1 dead, 1 critical

The crash happened on Hwy. 75 near Halstad.

State Patrol
MN News

State Patrol reports 2 fatal crashes on Friday in Minnesota

The first incident happened in Austin Township, and the second happened in Birch Lake Township.