2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The bodies of two people were pulled from the Minnesota River just miles apart on Sunday, though the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the incidents are not related.

Just before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a body stuck in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton, with crews eventually recovering the man's body and confirming that he was dead.

While that effort was ongoing, the sheriff's office received another 911 call at 5:23 p.m. reporting a drowning a few miles away near Vicksburg County Park near Renville. A young man who had been swimming with his family went underwater and didn't resurface.

Rescue crews found the young man's body at approximately 7:40 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in Redwood Falls where he was pronounced dead.

Neither victim's identity has been released and investigations are ongoing.