Police: 2 dogs stolen from St. Paul dog daycare

Police in St. Paul said two dogs were taken from a dog daycare in the Midway neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary report on the 1900 block of University Avenue West at St. Paul Paws, a dog daycare, boarding and grooming business.

Workers told police when they arrived, they found eight of the 14 dogs were kenneled. Three of the six that were missing were found inside the building and one was later found by the police department and St. Paul Animal Control.

However, two dogs — Gunny and Cooper — are missing as of Thursday afternoon. Gunny is described as a white German Shepard and Cooper is a Miniature Pincher.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made and police add they have no suspects known to them.

If you have information on where the dogs may be, you are asked to call animal control at 651-266-1100.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.