2 ejected, 1 killed in crash that closed southbound I-35

The State Patrol says neither were wearing seat belts.

Police say two passengers were ejected from a pickup truck that crashed on I-35 Friday, with one of them suffering fatal injuries.

The Chevy truck crashed on southbound I-35 in Wyoming around 12:15 p.m., with the State Patrol saying it struck a right guardrail and rolled into the left median.

Both passengers in the truck were thrown from the vehicle, with neither wearing seat belts.

Killed in the crash was 37-year-old Brian Newby, whose home city has not yet been released. The other passenger ejected, a 33-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the 50-year-old driver.

The State Patrol says that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash caused the shutdown of southbound I-35 for several hours between County route 19 (Exit 139 to Stacy) and Viking Blvd. NE (Exit 135).

