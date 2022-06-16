Skip to main content
2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Duluth Police Department, Facebook

Police believe two people found dead in Duluth on Wednesday afternoon died of a drug overdose. 

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to Industrial Avenue around noon Wednesday on a report of two people who appeared to be dead. 

Officers found a 35-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both dead at the scene. Investigators concluded both had suffered an apparent overdose. 

The names of the victims have not yet been released and it's unclear at this point what drugs they used. 

There have been 12 fatal opioid overdoses recorded in Duluth this year, according to a department spokesperson. 

Some of those cases are still pending toxicology results. 

