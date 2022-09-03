2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in MN

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern Minnesota late Friday night.

It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting that the driver of a Nissan Altima was eastbound on the highway when the vehicle "left the roadway and hit a tree."

The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Grand Forks, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man from Grand Forks, died in the crash.

Their identities are expected to be released Monday.

No other information has been issued.