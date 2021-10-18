October 18, 2021
2 girls from St. Cloud injured in ATV crash

2 girls from St. Cloud injured in ATV crash

Neither girl was wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said.
Two girls, ages 14 and 9, were injured in an ATV crash over the weekend in northern Minnesota. 

The crash was reported Saturday around 12:50 p.m. in rural Backus, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office reporting a Honda ATV driven by a 14-year-old girl left a trail and struck a tree. 

The 14-year-old St. Cloud girl was treated at the scene before being taken by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. Her current condition is unknown. The 9-year-old girl, also from St. Cloud, was a passenger on the ATV. She was treated at the scene. 

"The investigation indicated that helmets were not worn by either juvenile," the sheriff's office said. 

