2 girls from St. Cloud injured in ATV crash
Two girls, ages 14 and 9, were injured in an ATV crash over the weekend in northern Minnesota.
The crash was reported Saturday around 12:50 p.m. in rural Backus, with the Cass County Sheriff's Office reporting a Honda ATV driven by a 14-year-old girl left a trail and struck a tree.
The 14-year-old St. Cloud girl was treated at the scene before being taken by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital. Her current condition is unknown. The 9-year-old girl, also from St. Cloud, was a passenger on the ATV. She was treated at the scene.
"The investigation indicated that helmets were not worn by either juvenile," the sheriff's office said.